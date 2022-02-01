bpv GRIGORESCU STEFANICA assisted Smart ID and its shareholders in connection with the investment by private equity firm Sarmis Capital



bpv GRIGORESCU STEFANICA advised the shareholders of Smart ID, the leader of the industry of connected, real-time applications for businesses active in the hybrid digital-physical environment, and the company, in connection with the share purchase and investment transaction through which the (...)