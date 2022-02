BAT: Romanian Authorities Seized Over 110 Million Smuggled Cigarettes In 2021

BAT: Romanian Authorities Seized Over 110 Million Smuggled Cigarettes In 2021. Romanian authorities seized about 116 million contraband cigarettes in 2021, almost five million more than in 2020, according to British American Tobacco (BAT), citing data centralized on www.stopcontrabanda.ro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]