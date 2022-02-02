Wages in Romania's public sector "only" 40% above those in the private sector



The gap between the higher wages in the public sector and those in the private sector has narrowed from 50% to 40%, but the public payroll is still burdensome and ought to be diminished to make possible the fiscal consolidation, vice-president of the CFA Romania Society Adrian Codirlasu stated. (...)