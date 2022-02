Romania’s foreign exchange reserves up EUR 2.6 bln in January

Romania’s foreign exchange reserves up EUR 2.6 bln in January. The foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) increased by EUR 2.6 bln during the month of January to EUR 43.1 bln (including EUR 3.4 bln SDRs), according to data released by the central bank. The increase was driven by the transfers from the European Commission under the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]