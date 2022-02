Romania's Govt. begins pension reform, says 9.4% of GDP won't suffice

Romania's Govt. begins pension reform, says 9.4% of GDP won't suffice. Romania's Government will begin the pension system reform, and the 9.4%-of-GDP limit for the total pension system's envelope, inked in the agreement with the European Commission for the national Resilience Plan PNRR, will not be sufficient, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, Digi24 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]