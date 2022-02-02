Romanian car parts producer Altur raises EUR 0.8 mln in private bond placement
Romanian BVB-listed car parts manufacturer Altur Slatina (ALT) announced on February 1 that it raised RON 4 mln (EUR 0.8 mln) in a private placement of bonds attended by three investors, legal persons. The company did not mention the maturity and interest related to this financing. The money (...)
