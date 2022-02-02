Romanian bricks manufacturer Cemacon invests EUR 12 mln in state-of-the-art factory

Romanian bricks manufacturer Cemacon invests EUR 12 mln in state-of-the-art factory. Romanian BVB-listed construction materials manufacturer Cemacon Cluj (CEON), controlled by Adrian and Dragos Paval, the owners and founders of the Dedeman DIY retail chain, will invest EUR 12 million, partly grants, in a new, state-of-the-art, production facility in Salaj County. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]