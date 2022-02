Olympus dairy in Brasov will invest EUR 40 mln in two years

Olympus dairy in Brasov will invest EUR 40 mln in two years. Fabrica de Lapte Brasov, owned by the Greek family-owned group Olympus, plans to invest EUR 40 mln over the coming two years in a new milk bottling line, automated warehouses and renewable energy equipment, the factory's general manager Dimitris Kelas told Ziarul Financiar. Fabrica de Lapte (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]