Romania's public borrowing reaches record in January: one-third of last year's total

Romania's public borrowing reaches record in January: one-third of last year's total. In January, the Romanian Government borrowed RON 28.87 bln (EUR 5.84 bln) from banks and bond investors, including two Eurobonds. The amount is a new monthly record and comes after, at the end of last year, the Ministry of Finance was forced to skip a Eurobond amid a political crisis, Profit.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]