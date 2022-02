WDP to Expand Pirelli Plant of Slatina in EUR15M Investment

WDP to Expand Pirelli Plant of Slatina in EUR15M Investment. Belgium’s logistic space developer WDP is set to add around 25,000 square meters to the Slatina plant of tire producer Pirelli on the basis of a 15-year lease contract. Investments are put at around EUR15 million and due to be wound up in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]