Romania-based investment platform SeedBlink supported startups to raise EUR 38 mln in 2 years

Romania-based investment platform SeedBlink supported startups to raise EUR 38 mln in 2 years. SeedBlink, the Romania-based online investment platform for European tech startups, has raised around EUR 37.8 million for the 56 startups campaigning since the platform was launched in early 2020. The amount includes financing attracted from SeedBlink investors (EUR 15 million) and funds (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]