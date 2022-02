COVID-19: Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Romania

COVID-19: Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Romania. The BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, which is believed to be more transmissible, has also been detected in Romania. According to the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) weekly report published on February 1, 13 cases of the BA.2 form were confirmed in the country. A total of 1,146 cases of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]