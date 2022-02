Romania’s EUROPAfest announces dates for summer 2022 edition

Romania’s EUROPAfest announces dates for summer 2022 edition. EUROPAfest, the international festival covering four music genres - jazz, blues, pop, and classical music, will hold its 29th edition this summer, the organizers announced. The event is scheduled for July 1-9. "It's all about live, quality music!" is the slogan chosen for this year's edition. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]