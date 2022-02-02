Mobility platform Free Now plans to double operations in Romania this year

Mobility platform Free Now plans to double operations in Romania this year. Free Now, European leader in multimodal mobility services, said it expects to double its operations in Romania in 2022, amid “a favourable development in ride-hailing” and “a dynamic recovery in this sector after the pandemic.” According to company statistics, the platform has reached 54 million (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]