Arobs Transilvania Seeks To Increase Its Share Capital By RON45M Up To RON91M. AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO), a Romanian IT company that provides software services and solutions, wants to increase its share capital by RON45.5 million up to RON91 million, by incorporating the issuance premium. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]