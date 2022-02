Euroins Relocates HO To J8 Office Park In Bucharest

Euroins relocates its head office to a new space of 2,398 square meters leased in the J8 Office Park building in capital Bucharest, where the company's 300 employees already started to work, per data from company representatives.