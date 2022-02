Kaufland Opens Hypermarket In Turnu Magurele; Reaches 149 Units In Romania

Germany's retailer Kaufland is opening a hypermarket in Turnu Magurele (Teleorman County), reaching a total 149 hypermarkets in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]