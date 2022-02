Stanleybet Capital's RON20M Bonds Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Feb 4

Stanleybet Capital's RON20M Bonds Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Feb 4. The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday said the bonds issued by Stanleybet Capital, in the amount of RON20 million, will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System, under the ticker SBET24, on Friday (February 4). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]