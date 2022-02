Romania Seeks To Raise Over RON5B On Local Market In Feb 2022

Romania Seeks To Raise Over RON5B On Local Market In Feb 2022. Romania’s Finance Ministry plans to raise RON5.2 billion on the domestic market in February 2022, of which RON4.6 million from banks, to which the amount of RON630 million can be added from the allocations of additional sessions of non-competitive offers organized exclusively for benchmark-type (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]