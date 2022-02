The US relocates 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania

The US relocates 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania. About 1,000 American soldiers from Germany will be deployed to Romania, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby officially announced. The relocation was decided based on Romania's request. The US forces in Europe will be strengthened by 2,000 in Germany and Poland, as 8,500 troops were placed under (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]