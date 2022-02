Lithuanian investor plans to build 500MW PV parks in Romania by 2025

Lithuanian investor plans to build 500MW PV parks in Romania by 2025. Green Genius, one of the leading European renewable energy developers, part of the Modus group of companies in Lithuania, intends to build in Romania, by 2025, photovoltaic solar power plants with a total installed capacity of over 500 MW, Ziarul Financiar reported. It estimates necessary (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]