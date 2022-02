EUR 4 mln Stanleybet bonds to start trading at BVB

EUR 4 mln Stanleybet bonds to start trading at BVB. The bonds issued by Stanleybet Capital (SBET24), the superstructure of the Game World Group, one of the major sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, will be traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Friday, February 4th. The RON 20 mln (EUR 4 mln) will be traded on the (...)