Freight traffic in Constanta port hits record after 11.8% rise in 2021

Freight traffic in Constanta port hits record after 11.8% rise in 2021. The total freight traffic in the Romanian seaports of Constanta registered 67.5 mln tonnes in 2021, an increase of 11.8% compared to 2020, reaching a new record in the history of the Romanian seaports, according to data released by CN APMC, the company that manages the two ports (Constanta and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]