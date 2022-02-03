FinMin Caciu: Romania’s national Gov’t revenues in January 2022 31pct higher than in January 2021, up by 7 billion lei

FinMin Caciu: Romania’s national Gov’t revenues in January 2022 31pct higher than in January 2021, up by 7 billion lei. Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Wednesday that Romania’s national government revenues in January 2022 were 31% higher than in January 2021, “an increase in net amount of 7 billion lei.” He released at a government meeting on Wednesday the January data on the revenue collection to the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]