Retail Turnover Up 10.1% in 2021

Retail Turnover Up 10.1% in 2021. Retail turnover, the main barometer for private consumption, in 2021 increased by 10.1% in gross series against 2020, amid rising sales of non-food items (13.6% growth), car fuel in specialized stores (11.6%) and foodstuff, drinks and tobacco (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]