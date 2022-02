Blachotrapez Due to Start Production at New Baia Mare Roofing Plant in Summer

Blachotrapez Due to Start Production at New Baia Mare Roofing Plant in Summer. Metal roofing tile producer Blachotrapez, owned by the Polish group of the same name, plans to start production at the new plant it is building with state aid in Baia Mare in summer. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]