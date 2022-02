Carnia Wants to Open New Warehouse in Suceava; Has EUR2M for a Mizil Raw Material Warehouse



Carnia Wants to Open New Warehouse in Suceava; Has EUR2M for a Mizil Raw Material Warehouse.

Carnia, the company that owns and produces cold meats brand Ana si Cornel of Mizil, Prahova county, plans to open a new warehouse in the area of Suceava and already has an investment budget for a raw material warehouse in Mizil.