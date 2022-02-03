Garanti BBVA Romania becomes a Platinum member of RoGBC and launches a financial product for the acquisition of green houses
Feb 3, 2022
Garanti BBVA Romania becomes a Platinum member of RoGBC and launches a financial product for the acquisition of green houses.
Garanti BBVA, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, one of the most dynamic financial groups on the local market, has become a Platinum member of the Romania Green Building Council (RoGBC). The collaboration between Garanti BBVA and RoGBC aims to promote the acquisition financings of sustainable (...)
