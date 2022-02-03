Notino announces 2021 financial results: 737 million euros in turnover, highest figure ever

Notino announces 2021 financial results: 737 million euros in turnover, highest figure ever. Notino, one of the largest online retailers of perfumes and cosmetics in Europe, outperformed itself by setting a new record of 737 million euros (3.6 billion RON) in annual turnover, registering an increase of 35%, compared to the previous year. Romania’s share in the total turnover is 8% (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]