SeedBlink has supported start-ups to raise € 38 million within the first two years since its launch.

In 2022, the platform will accelerate its expansion in Europe based on EU regulations on crowdfunding SeedBlink, the online investment platform for start-ups across Europe, has raised around € 37.8 million for the 56 start-ups that have been campaigning since the platform was launched, in early (...)