Wellbeing programs, trainings, and mentoring sessions for Endava employees

Wellbeing programs, trainings, and mentoring sessions for Endava employees. The company continues to invest in the local market and to support local communities through events dedicated to technology enthusiasts Endava, the British software company that has a local market presence with 10 Delivery Units, will continue to focus on training programs for employees in 2022 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]