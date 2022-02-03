Deloitte study: Global business leaders see the world at a tipping point for responding to climate change, which has already negatively impacted their companies



Global C-level business leaders are increasingly concerned about climate change, according to Deloitte 2022 CxO Sustainability Report, as 79% of respondents see the world at a tipping point for responding to climate change, compared to just 59% eight months ago. Additionally, 89% of executives (...)