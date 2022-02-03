Builder CON-A Revenue up to EUR115M in 2021Construction company CON-A in Sibiu posted EUR115 million revenue in 2021, an increase of about 16% compared with the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on data provided by the company's representatives. Profit, however, was much lower than in 2020, they (...)
ING Bank Romania Creates Sustainability DepartmentING Bank Romania is turning its Department of Corporate Social Responsibility, set up in 2012, into a Sustainability Department, in line with the transition to a green economy and the development of partnerships with the civil (...)
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Due To Open In Brasov In 2024Hilton hotel chain confirmed on Thursday (Feb 3) significant expansions to its DoubleTree by Hilton portfolio, with the announcement of six new European hotels in Italy, France, Romania, Hungary, the Netherlands and Germany.