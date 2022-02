Blue Air adds route connecting Bucharest to Funchal

Blue Air adds route connecting Bucharest to Funchal. Romanian carrier Blue Air announced it was adding a route connecting Bucharest to Funchal, in Portugal's Madeira region, to its Summer 2022 schedule. Starting April 9, it will operate weekly flights between Bucharest and Funchal, on Saturdays. The flights will be operated by Boeing-737-MAX-8 (...)