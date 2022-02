Morcheeba set to return to Bucharest for June concert

English band Morcheeba is scheduled to return to Bucharest for a show on June 24 at Arenele Romane, organizer Emagic announced. Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey will bring to Romania the show promoting the group's tenth studio album, Blackest Blue, composed during the pandemic and released in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]