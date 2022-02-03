French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian at the solemn Parliament session dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Romania joining the European Union: One of the greatest challenges is to re-establish a relation of stability and predictability with Russia



French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian at the solemn Parliament session dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Romania joining the European Union: One of the greatest challenges is to re-establish a relation of stability and predictability with Russia.

One of the greatest challenges is to re-establish a relation of stability and predictability with Russia, said, on Wednesday, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, from the rostrum of the Parliament in Bucharest, at the solemn session dedicated to the 15th anniversary of (...)