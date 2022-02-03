Visa calls for standardised seamless, interoperable payments in electric vehicle charging

Visa calls for standardised seamless, interoperable payments in electric vehicle charging. As part of the conversation on interoperable payments and systems for electric vehicle (EV) charging points, Visa is calling for the industry to embed interoperable payment standards that provide consumers with greater convenience and choice. Visa is also launching a new consultation among (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]