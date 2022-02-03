Twitter supports Aleph’s equitable education program, acquires a minority stake in the company

Twitter supports Aleph’s equitable education program, acquires a minority stake in the company. Httpool strengthens Twitter partnership as the digital giant joins Aleph Group as an equity holder. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is the first of Silicon Valley companies to join Aleph Group, a global company bringing together IMS, Httpool, Wise.Blue, AdDynamo as a stakeholder to support Aleph’s (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]