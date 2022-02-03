OMV Petrom Sales Revenue Up 32% To RON26B, Net Profit Up 122% To RON2.9B YoY In 2021

OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in terms of capitalization, reported sales revenue of RON26 billion for 2021, up 32% year-over-year, and a net profit of RON2.86 billion, up 122% on the year, as per the company's financial report released