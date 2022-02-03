 
GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 32.671 following over 102.000 tests performed in the last 24 hours
GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 32.671 following over 102.000 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

As many as 32,671 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 3,131 fewer than the previous day, with over 102,000 tests performed RT-PCR and rapid antigenic, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday. Of the new cases, 3,308 were in (...)

President Iohannis, Jean-Yves Le Drian discuss situation on EU's eastern border, Black Sea region President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on an official visit to Bucharest. According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state appreciated the presence (...)

Builder CON-A Revenue up to EUR115M in 2021 Construction company CON-A in Sibiu posted EUR115 million revenue in 2021, an increase of about 16% compared with the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on data provided by the company's representatives. Profit, however, was much lower than in 2020, they (...)

Romania Raises RON708M Selling 2027 Bonds At 5.05% Average Yield Romania’s Finance Ministry reopened a bond issue due in October 2027 and raised RON708 million from banks on Thursday (Feb 3), above the targeted level of RON600 million, at a yearly yield of 5.05%.

Vox Property Group Leases 4,650 Sqm Of Office Space In Vox Technology Park in 2021 Vox Property Group, one of the most important real estate developers in western Romania, leased in 2021 a total of 4,650 square meters of office space in Vox Technology Park, a project delivered in Timisoara following an investment of EUR30 (...)

ING Bank Romania Creates Sustainability Department ING Bank Romania is turning its Department of Corporate Social Responsibility, set up in 2012, into a Sustainability Department, in line with the transition to a green economy and the development of partnerships with the civil (...)

HealthMin Rafila pays visit to Rome, set to visit the ‘Bambino Gesu' Children's Hospital also treating Romanian patients Health Minister Alexandru Rafila is on a visit to Rome on Thursday and Friday, having meetings scheduled at the Superior Institute of Health and the Health Ministry. On Friday, Alexandru Rafila and his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza will sign a memorandum of understanding setting out the (...)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Due To Open In Brasov In 2024 Hilton hotel chain confirmed on Thursday (Feb 3) significant expansions to its DoubleTree by Hilton portfolio, with the announcement of six new European hotels in Italy, France, Romania, Hungary, the Netherlands and Germany.

 


