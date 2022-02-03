GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 32.671 following over 102.000 tests performed in the last 24 hours



As many as 32,671 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 3,131 fewer than the previous day, with over 102,000 tests performed RT-PCR and rapid antigenic, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday. Of the new cases, 3,308 were in (...)