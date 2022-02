Agroserv Mariuta Majority Shareholder Sells RON2.7M Worth Of Shares

Agroserv Mariuta Majority Shareholder Sells RON2.7M Worth Of Shares. Agroserv Mariuta (MILK.RO), the company that owns the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, on Thursday reported the sale of a package of 270,000 shares, at a price of RON10.0057 per unit, with the total amount exceeding RON2.7 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]