Nordic Group Appoints Dan Nistor As General Manager

Nordic Group Appoints Dan Nistor As General Manager. Nordic Group, one of the largest Romanian companies in the field of premium food distribution in Retail, Hospitality, and Bakeries, has appointed Dan Nistor as General Manager starting February 2022, with the aim to consolidate the accelerated development of the last years and to ensure (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]