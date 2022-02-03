HealthMin Rafila pays visit to Rome, set to visit the ‘Bambino Gesu’ Children’s Hospital also treating Romanian patients

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila is on a visit to Rome on Thursday and Friday, having meetings scheduled at the Superior Institute of Health and the Health Ministry. On Friday, Alexandru Rafila and his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza will sign a memorandum of understanding setting out the (...)