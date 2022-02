Builder CON-A Revenue up to EUR115M in 2021

Builder CON-A Revenue up to EUR115M in 2021. Construction company CON-A in Sibiu posted EUR115 million revenue in 2021, an increase of about 16% compared with the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on data provided by the company's representatives. Profit, however, was much lower than in 2020, they