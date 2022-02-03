President Iohannis, Jean-Yves Le Drian discuss situation on EU’s eastern border, Black Sea region

President Iohannis, Jean-Yves Le Drian discuss situation on EU’s eastern border, Black Sea region. President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on an official visit to Bucharest. According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state appreciated the presence (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]