Romanian flag carrier Tarom continues reforms, slashes staff by 200 this year

Romanian flag carrier Tarom continues reforms, slashes staff by 200 this year. Romanian state-owned airline Tarom said it is moving forward with the restructuring, and, since the beginning of this year, more than 200 employees have been laid off. The personnel currently counts 1,295, according to company representatives, Ziarul Financiar reported. However, Tarom plans (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]