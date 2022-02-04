The real estate developer Forty Management estimates 397 million lei worth incomes, following sales on the residential segment in 2022

The real estate developer Forty Management estimates 397 million lei worth incomes, following sales on the residential segment in 2022. 397 million lei turnover and 188 million lei net profit, financial estimations for 2022 6 million lei estimated incomes following sales on the residential segment and 2.4 million lei estimated incomes generated by rents 155 million lei investments in the development of Central District Lagoon (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]