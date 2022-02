MerchantPro: 72% increase in the value of orders placed on online stores in 2021



December: increase of almost 30% in the average shopping cart The most valuable order: 60,000 euros, the most active day: December 13 Top 2021 stores: home & deco, IT & electronics, fashion, and sporting goods The change in the consumption behaviour of Romanians and its accentuated (...)