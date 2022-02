Romania Banking System Hits Record Profit Of RON8B In 2021 Despite Pandemic

Romania Banking System Hits Record Profit Of RON8B In 2021 Despite Pandemic. Romanian banking system profit for the entire 2021 may climb to a record high of around RON8 billion or even more, despite the pandemic, given that gains topped RON7.5 billion after the first 11 months of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]