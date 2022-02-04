Romania travel: New changes to COVID vaccination certificate, Passenger Locator Form

Romania travel: New changes to COVID vaccination certificate, Passenger Locator Form. Romania has decided to follow the EU Commission’s recommendation and change the validity of COVID-19 vaccination certificates to 270 days (nine months) for those who have not taken the booster dose. The certificate is also valid with a negative PCR test or proof of recovery from the disease. At (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]